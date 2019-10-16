Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,333 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Apollo Medical worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMEH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Medical by 52.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 7.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 113.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $551.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of -0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $130.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Eng acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Also, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 84,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,697,696.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 31,200 shares of company stock worth $508,344. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

