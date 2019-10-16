Northern Trust Corp Purchases 29,401 Shares of Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Synlogic worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Synlogic by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 14.43 and a current ratio of 14.43. Synlogic Inc has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 1,844.96%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Synlogic Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

