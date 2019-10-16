Northern Trust Corp Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 516,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in InnerWorkings were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InnerWorkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in InnerWorkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in InnerWorkings by 394.9% during the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 58,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,599 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in InnerWorkings by 4,030.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 413,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 403,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in InnerWorkings by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 159,986 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised InnerWorkings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ:INWK opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $243.96 million, a P/E ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $284.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that InnerWorkings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

