Northern Trust Corp Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,065,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,483,000 after acquiring an additional 322,245 shares during the period. Kynikos Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,167,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 224.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 40,581 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,266.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $148.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.79 and its 200 day moving average is $147.55. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.72 and a one year high of $158.41.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5807 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

