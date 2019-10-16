Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 424,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 15.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

CCO opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.77.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $698.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian D. Coleman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Benjamin Moreland bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $912,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 241,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,395.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 435,000 shares of company stock valued at $996,200. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

