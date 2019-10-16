Northern Trust Corp Acquires 3,549 Shares of Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Prudential Bancorp were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

PBIP opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. Prudential Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.03.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th.

Prudential Bancorp Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.