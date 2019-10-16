Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $98,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 21,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $2,152,771.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $9,682,259. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $93.45. The company had a trading volume of 31,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

