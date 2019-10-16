NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Harwood Advisory Group LLC

Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $947,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 66,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.84. 92,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,414. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other NiSource news, EVP Violet Sistovaris sold 40,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $1,178,209.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at $957,242.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,405 shares of company stock worth $2,768,990 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Argus raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.48.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

