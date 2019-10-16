Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 28.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average is $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $616.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NCBS shares. ValuEngine cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, SVP Michael Joseph Vogel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $94,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael E. Daniels sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $340,750.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,212 shares of company stock worth $682,080. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

