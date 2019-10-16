NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) Shares Down 35.3%

NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s share price was down 35.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $5.82, approximately 8,038,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3,464% from the average daily volume of 225,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded NF Energy Saving from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

