Nexus Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.16 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Nexus has a market capitalization of $12.16 million and $34,397.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002342 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Upbit. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Binance and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

