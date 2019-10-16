NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.20

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.20 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

