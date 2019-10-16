NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 346.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,777,486. The company has a market capitalization of $199.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

