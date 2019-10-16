NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 290 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $103.70. The stock had a trading volume of 26,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,249. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.10 and a 200 day moving average of $103.37. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $107.84.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5615 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

