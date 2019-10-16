Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NRR. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Newriver Reit from GBX 248 ($3.24) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Newriver Reit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 235 ($3.07).

Shares of LON NRR opened at GBX 207.08 ($2.71) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 184.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 196.92. The firm has a market cap of $642.76 million and a PE ratio of -17.11. Newriver Reit has a twelve month low of GBX 143.20 ($1.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 264 ($3.45).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Newriver Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.82%.

In related news, insider Allan Lockhart sold 20,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £32,051.20 ($41,880.57). Also, insider David Lockhart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total value of £17,000 ($22,213.51).

Newriver Reit Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

