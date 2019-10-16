New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price target on shares of New York Times and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.30.

NYSE NYT opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16. New York Times has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.17.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. New York Times had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $436.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Times will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in New York Times during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Natixis purchased a new position in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. purchased a new position in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

