New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Up 5.7% in September

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the August 30th total of 3,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NYSE EDU traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,419. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.21 and a 200 day moving average of $98.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $117.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.39). New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,928,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 60,704.8% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,702,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,431,000 after buying an additional 1,699,734 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,119,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,930,000 after buying an additional 640,367 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 9,314.9% in the second quarter. Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. now owns 552,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,330,000 after buying an additional 546,320 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 35.9% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,777,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,683,000 after buying an additional 469,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

