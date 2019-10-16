New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. New Mountain Finance reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

NMFC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.44. 230,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,299. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.55%.

In related news, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $124,729.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shiraz Kajee bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,200 shares of company stock worth $297,792 over the last ninety days. 10.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the second quarter valued at $125,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

