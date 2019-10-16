Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) Shares Up 13%

Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s stock price shot up 13% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.30, 169,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 276% from the average session volume of 45,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Neuralstem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Neuralstem had a negative net margin of 39,417.64% and a negative return on equity of 170.51%.

About Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR)

Neuralstem, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

