Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) Shares Up 13%

Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s stock price shot up 13% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.30, 169,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 276% from the average session volume of 45,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Neuralstem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.
About Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR)
Neuralstem, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.
Featured Story: Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Neuralstem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuralstem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.