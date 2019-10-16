NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Up 13.1% in September

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the August 30th total of 42,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moab Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 879,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 94,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

NTWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NetSol Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NTWK stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.64.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetSol Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

