Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.22. 6,791,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,477,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 105.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.38. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $440.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.95.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.