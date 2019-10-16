Netcall (LON:NET) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.87

Netcall plc (LON:NET)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.87 and traded as low as $28.00. Netcall shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 40,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Netcall in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 million and a P/E ratio of 72.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Netcall’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

Netcall Company Profile (LON:NET)

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

