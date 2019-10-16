Needham & Company LLC Downgrades IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Hold

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.33.
IPGP opened at $131.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.97. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $182.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.18.
In other IPG Photonics news, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $104,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 322.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 60.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
