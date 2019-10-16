Needham & Company LLC Downgrades IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Hold

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

IPGP opened at $131.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.97. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $182.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.18.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $104,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 322.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 60.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

