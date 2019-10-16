Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Navigant Consulting worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 102.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 697,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 352,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 126.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 130,274 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 14.0% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 975,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,610,000 after acquiring an additional 119,743 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigant Consulting in the second quarter worth $2,274,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Navigant Consulting in the second quarter worth $1,624,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigant Consulting alerts:

Shares of NYSE NCI remained flat at $$27.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $196.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Navigant Consulting from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Navigant Consulting

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigant Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigant Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.