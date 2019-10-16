Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 267 Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Navellier & Associates Inc lessened its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,875 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.05% of Mellanox Technologies worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLNX. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in Mellanox Technologies by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,565,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $173,298,000 after purchasing an additional 377,390 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. raised its position in Mellanox Technologies by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 784,841 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $86,858,000 after purchasing an additional 297,331 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Mellanox Technologies by 2,651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 275,127 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,448,000 after purchasing an additional 265,127 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Mellanox Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,180,158 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $241,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Mellanox Technologies by 366.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 279,257 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,905,000 after purchasing an additional 219,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mellanox Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.16.

In other news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 7,500 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $819,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MLNX traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.48. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $121.13.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

