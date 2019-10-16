Navellier & Associates Inc Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

IYW traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,222. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $148.42 and a one year high of $212.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.57.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.4409 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

