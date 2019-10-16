Navellier & Associates Inc Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after purchasing an additional 339,310 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 272,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,056,000 after acquiring an additional 168,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $1,374,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total value of $2,506,987.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,489.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,549 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.28. 54,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,269. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $156.68 and a 12-month high of $269.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Edward Jones started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.85.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

