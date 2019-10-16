Navellier & Associates Inc Has $12.25 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Navellier & Associates Inc reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 2.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 198.8% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 156.5% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 217.9% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $1,417,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,623.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,209 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,641. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.32. 737,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,518. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.50 and its 200-day moving average is $113.60. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $78.90 and a twelve month high of $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.