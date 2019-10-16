Navellier & Associates Inc Buys 15,987 Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 452,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the quarter. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH comprises approximately 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 29.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,969,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,113,000 after purchasing an additional 907,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,418,000 after buying an additional 343,778 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 33.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,642,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,031,000 after buying an additional 666,388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 10.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,336,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after buying an additional 230,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 939.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after buying an additional 1,233,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $256,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,829.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin F. Lazar purchased 4,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $55,437.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,805. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $14.50 price objective on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.26.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

