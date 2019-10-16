Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires 8,602 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,520,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,460,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 205,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 120,099 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 79,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,887,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,687 shares in the company, valued at $14,593,285.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,145,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Shares of CUBE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. 58,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,809. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $36.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

