National Vision Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 958 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,674% compared to the average volume of 54 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EYE. ValuEngine downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National Vision in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

In related news, SVP John Vaught sold 48,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $1,463,677.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vision Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,964,000 after buying an additional 132,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,496,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,180,000 after buying an additional 280,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 24.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,303,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,433,000 after buying an additional 839,090 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 3.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 33.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,568,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after purchasing an additional 644,243 shares in the last quarter.

EYE stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.93. 494,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,963. National Vision has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $429.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.27 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

