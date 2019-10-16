National Retail Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.515 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

National Retail Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. National Retail Properties has a payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect National Retail Properties to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.8%.

NNN stock opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.14%. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,329.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NNN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

