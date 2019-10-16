National Retail Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.515 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.
National Retail Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. National Retail Properties has a payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect National Retail Properties to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.8%.
NNN stock opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17.
In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,329.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts recently commented on NNN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.
