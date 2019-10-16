National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE NPK traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 38,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,320. National Presto Industries has a 1 year low of $80.92 and a 1 year high of $133.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $95.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RK Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 83,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 949.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 113,965 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.
National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.
