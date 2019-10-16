National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 139,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rudd International Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at about $1,060,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in National Health Investors by 94.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 84.5% in the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 112,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 51,350 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in National Health Investors by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NHI opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 14.42 and a quick ratio of 14.42. National Health Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.64 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.64%.

NHI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

In other news, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $74,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,531.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

