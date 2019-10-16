National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Short Interest Up 12.3% in September

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the August 30th total of 5,050,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 744,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

NFG traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $44.91. 600,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,138. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.74.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 52.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

