National Bank Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report issued on Thursday, October 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.14.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$16.31 on Monday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$8.55 and a twelve month high of C$25.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.95.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.88 million.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

