Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the August 30th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $71.92. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,813. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $83.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $30.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 4.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 247,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,347,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

