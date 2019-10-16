Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Short Interest Update

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,910,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the August 30th total of 10,430,000 shares. Currently, 16.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MYGN shares. Bank of America downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Cowen downgraded Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.64 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on Myriad Genetics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Bernard Tobin sold 11,712 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 25,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,037,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,712 shares of company stock worth $4,115,380. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 126.2% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

