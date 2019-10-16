Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.27, approximately 659,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 237,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $479.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 28,941 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,350,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after buying an additional 1,843,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

