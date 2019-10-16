MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This is an increase from MVC Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

MVC Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. MVC Capital has a payout ratio of 260.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect MVC Capital to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

MVC opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. MVC Capital has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.16 million, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.73.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MVC Capital had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MVC Capital will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other MVC Capital news, major shareholder Mvc Capital, Inc. sold 608,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $1,034,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,836,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,767.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,730 and sold 2,433,240 shares valued at $4,087,843. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MVC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $13.00 target price on MVC Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered MVC Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

