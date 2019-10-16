Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Trading 6.2% Higher

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) shares traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.08, 296,798 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 483,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mustang Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

The company has a market cap of $124.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

