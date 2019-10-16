Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 21,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $24,863,985.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $6,681,197.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,264 shares in the company, valued at $13,575,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.74.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.04. The company had a trading volume of 137,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,830. The company has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $132.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

