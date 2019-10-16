Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $533,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,374,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,328 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,480,000 after purchasing an additional 162,471 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,803,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,010,000 after purchasing an additional 143,854 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,755,000 after purchasing an additional 126,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.84. 6,506,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,828,613. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $125.81 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.05.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5437 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

