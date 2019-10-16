Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.12. 721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,469. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.86. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.89 and a 1-year high of $165.67.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

