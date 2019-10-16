Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €240.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MEURV. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($227.91) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Independent Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €215.37 ($250.43).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

