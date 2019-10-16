Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

MWA has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

NYSE:MWA opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Rogowski sold 85,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $863,540.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,258.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,252,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,957,000 after acquiring an additional 105,246 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 24.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,220,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,793 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 52.0% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,787 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,540,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 291,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after acquiring an additional 110,391 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

