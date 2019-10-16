MSC Industrial Direct Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,192 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,067% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens set a $82.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,558. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $64.59 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.46.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

