Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 3.2% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $155,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $209,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 349,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,619,000 after buying an additional 109,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.08. 65,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $178.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.28.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.09.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

