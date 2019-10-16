Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $96,799,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,213,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,866 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,869,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,211,000 after purchasing an additional 600,053 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 91.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,512,000 after purchasing an additional 462,661 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,600,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,142,000 after buying an additional 314,768 shares during the period.

SCHV stock opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.78.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.4117 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

