Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal weight” Rating for Hays (LON:HAS)

Hays (LON:HAS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HAS. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Hays from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hays has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 168.50 ($2.20).

HAS stock opened at GBX 155.40 ($2.03) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 146.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.76. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 188.20 ($2.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13.

In related news, insider Peter Williams acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £13,900 ($18,162.81). Also, insider Alistair R. Cox sold 89,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96), for a total value of £133,987.50 ($175,078.40).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

